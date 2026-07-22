Broadway Oyster Bar Review: Best Cajun in St. Louis

Broadway Oyster Bar (BOB) in downtown St. Louis is widely celebrated as the city’s highest-rated Cajun and Creole restaurant, boasting a 4.6 on Google, 4.4 on Yelp, and 4.5 on TripAdvisor. Housed in a historic 1840s building near Busch Stadium, this iconic local staple delivers an authentic New Orleans experience with fresh Gulf oysters, signature dishes like the alligator sausage and shrimp cheesecake, and free live music twice a day. Whether you are a local looking for the perfect patio or a visitor craving authentic Southern flavor, Broadway Oyster Bar is a lively, award-winning destination that rarely disappoints.

ST. LOUIS, MO – July 22, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) If you are craving the soulful, heavily spiced flavors of the French Quarter but find yourself 700 miles north of Louisiana, St. Louis has a surprisingly authentic answer. Known affectionately by locals as “BOB,” the Broadway Oyster Bar has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the St. Louis culinary and music scenes.

Here is an in-depth look at what makes this funky, graffiti-chic seafood dive a must-visit.

The Vibe and History: A Funky St. Louis Landmark

Stepping into Broadway Oyster Bar feels like walking into a beloved, slightly chaotic neighborhood joint in the Marigny neighborhood of New Orleans. The restaurant is housed in one of the oldest buildings still in daily use in St. Louis, dating back to the mid-1840s. Over its 170-year history, the limestone building has served as a family home, a boarding house, a Chinese laundry, a record store, and even a bordello. Some staff and patrons even claim good-natured spirits haunt the building.

The interior is famously cozy—and covered in decades of patrons’ graffiti—but the real draw is the outdoor seating. The restaurant boasts a massive, sprawling patio that is fully enclosed and heated during the winter, and open to the breeze during the summer. They also added an adjacent New Orleans-style Beer Garden featuring custom umbrellas, a big-screen TV, and open seating for pre-game or post-game crowds.

Live Music: You can’t talk about BOB without mentioning the music. They offer live music twice a day, every day of the week (except Fridays, which feature one main act). Expect a heavy rotation of blues, funk, roots, reggae, and touring jam bands—with no cover charge for most shows.

The Menu: Standout Cajun & Creole Dishes

Broadway Oyster Bar isn’t just surviving on its atmosphere; the food is the main event. It consistently ranks as the highest-rated Cajun restaurant in the St. Louis area, and the menu pulls no punches when it comes to rich, authentic flavor.

Here are a few menu highlights you cannot miss:

The Oysters: They fly in fresh Gulf and Blue Point oysters daily. While you can get them raw on the half shell, the Char-Grilled Oysters (grilled over an open flame with garlic butter, Creole spices, and parmesan) and the Oysters Rockefeller are crowd favorites.

They fly in fresh Gulf and Blue Point oysters daily. While you can get them raw on the half shell, the (grilled over an open flame with garlic butter, Creole spices, and parmesan) and the are crowd favorites. Alligator Sausage & Shrimp Cheesecake: Do not let the name fool you—this is a savory appetizer, not a dessert. It is an incredibly rich, decadent dish that the Riverfront Times even specifically awarded as a “Best Pleasant Surprise”.

Do not let the name fool you—this is a savory appetizer, not a dessert. It is an incredibly rich, decadent dish that the even specifically awarded as a “Best Pleasant Surprise”. Shrimp Voodoo: Fresh Gulf shrimp, breaded and fried, then tossed in their signature Sriracha voodoo sauce and topped with a spicy Cajun slaw.

Fresh Gulf shrimp, breaded and fried, then tossed in their signature Sriracha voodoo sauce and topped with a spicy Cajun slaw. Crawfish Enchiladas: Crawfish-stuffed flour tortillas bathed in a spicy cheese sauce, topped with chipotle sour cream, and served alongside jambalaya.

Crawfish-stuffed flour tortillas bathed in a spicy cheese sauce, topped with chipotle sour cream, and served alongside jambalaya. The Classics: The Andouille, Chicken, and Seafood Gumbo is some of the best in the city, and their Red Beans & Rice (made with house-smoked tasso) is deeply comforting.

Ratings and Accolades

Impressive numbers and decades of local awards back Broadway Oyster Bar’s reputation:

Platform Rating Review Count Google 4.6 / 5.0 8,900+ Yelp 4.4 / 5.0 2,800+ TripAdvisor 4.5 / 5.0 1,600+

Note: Review counts are approximate based on recent data on July 22, 2026

Beyond crowd-sourced review sites, BOB is a darling of local food critics. Sauce Magazine readers have consistently voted it “Favorite Cajun-Creole Cuisine” and “Favorite Seafood” over multiple decades. The Riverfront Times has awarded it “Best Cajun/Creole” nearly 30 times since 1992, alongside nods for “Best Outdoor/Patio” and “Best Live Music Venue”. In 2015, the Missouri Restaurant Association even named it “Restaurant of the Year”.

Practical Info & Tips for Your Visit

If you are planning a trip to Broadway Oyster Bar, keep a few logistical things in mind:

Location & Parking: It’s located at 736 S Broadway, just a couple of blocks south of Busch Stadium. Because of its proximity to the stadium, parking can be incredibly scarce (and expensive) during Cardinals home games. Plan to rideshare or walk if there is a game.

It’s located at 736 S Broadway, just a couple of blocks south of Busch Stadium. Because of its proximity to the stadium, parking can be incredibly scarce (and expensive) during Cardinals home games. Plan to rideshare or walk if there is a game. Wait Times: They do not take traditional reservations for the main dining area, but you can call ahead to have your name put on a “priority list” to shorten your wait time. The Beer Garden is open seating.

They do not take traditional reservations for the main dining area, but you can call ahead to have your name put on a “priority list” to shorten your wait time. The Beer Garden is open seating. Cover Charges: While most live music is free, they do occasionally charge a cover for highly popular or national touring acts, which goes directly to the band.

Broadway Oyster Bar perfectly marries world-class Southern seafood with the gritty, soulful charm of a historic blues club. Whether you are coming for the char-grilled oysters, the live jam bands, or a strong Hurricane on the patio, it is an essential St. Louis experience.

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