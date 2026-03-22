Why Everyone Is Talking About Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs in Florissant

Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs in Florissant is quickly earning a reputation as one of the area’s top new restaurants.

With outstanding online reviews, scratch-made food, and a unique historic location, it’s drawing serious attention.

Here’s a full, in-depth review of why this local spot is generating so much buzz.

Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs – A New Restaurant That Feels Like It’s Been Here for Years

FLORISSANT, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) In an industry where new restaurants often struggle to gain traction, Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs has done something rare—it has made an immediate impact.

Located in Old Town Florissant, this locally owned pizzeria opened in 2024 and has already built a loyal following. But what’s more impressive is not just the speed of its success—it’s the consistency of positive feedback from customers.

From the moment you step inside, the experience feels familiar in the best way possible. There’s a sense of authenticity that’s hard to manufacture. It doesn’t feel like a concept built for investors. It feels like a restaurant built for the neighborhood.

And that distinction matters.

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Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs – A Historic Setting That Adds Real Character

One of the first things that sets Costello’s apart is its location. Instead of a generic retail space, the restaurant operates out of a historic building in Old Town Florissant.

That alone gives it an edge.

There’s something about dining in a place with history that changes the experience. It creates an atmosphere without trying too hard. It makes the restaurant feel grounded—connected to the community rather than just passing through it.

For customers, it’s more than just a meal. It becomes a destination.

Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs – The Menu: Simple Concept, Strong Execution

At its core, Costello’s is a pizza and sub shop. But what elevates it is how well that concept is executed.

The menu is not overly complicated, but it’s carefully built. Every item feels intentional.

Pizza That Delivers on Flavor

The pizza is the centerpiece, delivering exactly what customers are looking for—flavor, consistency, and variety.

There’s a balance between classic options and more creative combinations. You’ll find traditional favorites alongside specialty pizzas that push beyond the typical menu.

The dough has a fresh, house-made quality, and the sauce stands out for its bold yet balanced flavor. It’s the kind of pizza that doesn’t rely on excessive toppings to make an impression.

Instead, it gets the fundamentals right.

That’s what keeps customers coming back.

Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs – Subs That Compete With the Pizza

Many pizzerias treat sandwiches as an afterthought. Costello’s does the opposite.

The sub menu is a major strength.

From meatball subs to chicken parmesan and Italian beef, the sandwiches are hearty, well-built, and packed with flavor. Cold subs add another layer of variety, making them just as appealing for lunch as for dinner.

For customers who don’t want pizza every time, this matters.

It turns Costello’s into a more versatile option—and that’s a key advantage in a competitive market.

Sides and Extras That Fit the Market

The supporting menu items reflect a clear understanding of local preferences.

Toasted ravioli, garlic bread, wings, and classic desserts round out the offering. These aren’t just filler items—they’re the kinds of dishes that complete the experience and encourage larger orders.

There’s also a practical side to the menu, including items designed for convenience, such as grab-and-go options and family-friendly portions.

That balance between quality and accessibility is part of what’s driving its early success.

Pricing: Competitive Without Cutting Corners

One of the biggest challenges in today’s restaurant industry is pricing.

Costs are rising across the board, and many restaurants have been forced to increase prices to stay afloat. But customers are more price-conscious than ever.

Costello’s seems to understand this balance.

The pricing is competitive for a local, independently owned restaurant. It doesn’t feel cheap, but it also doesn’t feel inflated.

More importantly, customers feel like they’re getting value.

Portion sizes are generous, and the quality matches the price point. That combination is critical in building long-term loyalty.

Online Reviews: A Nearly Perfect Start

Perhaps the most telling sign of Costello’s early success is the strength of its online reviews.

New restaurants typically go through a learning curve. Early reviews are often mixed as operations stabilize. That hasn’t been the case here.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Customers consistently highlight:

Fresh, high-quality ingredients

Strong flavor and consistency

Friendly, welcoming service

A clean and inviting atmosphere

A true neighborhood feel

High recommendation rates are not easy to achieve—especially in a category as crowded as pizza.

But Costello’s has managed to do it quickly.

The current online reviews are as follows as of March 22, 2026:

Google – 4.9 Stars with 87 online reviews

– 4.9 Stars with 87 online reviews Facebook – 4.8 Stars with 16 online reviews – 96% recommend with 18 reviews

– 4.8 Stars with 16 online reviews – 96% recommend with 18 reviews Yelp – 4.8 Stars with 6 online reviews

– 4.8 Stars with 6 online reviews TripAdvisor – Not rated yet

– Not rated yet STL.Directory – 5 Star with 1 online review

That suggests something important: the restaurant is not just meeting expectations—it’s exceeding them.

What Customers Are Really Responding To

When you look beyond the individual reviews, a pattern starts to emerge.

It’s not just about the food.

It’s about the overall experience.

Customers are responding to:

Authenticity

There’s a sense that this is a real, locally driven business. Not a corporate concept, not a franchise—something built with intention.

Consistency

Early success often comes down to consistency, and Costello’s appears to be delivering the same quality experience across multiple visits.

Community Connection

People want to support businesses that feel connected to their area. Costello’s fits that role in Florissant.

Value

In a time when dining out can feel expensive, customers are looking for places where their money feels well spent.

Costello’s checks that box.

Where It Stands in the Florissant Restaurant Scene

Florissant has no shortage of dining options, especially when it comes to pizza.

So where does Costello’s fit?

It positions itself right in the middle of the market:

Higher quality than typical chains

More accessible than upscale Italian restaurants

More personality than most competitors

That’s a strong position to be in.

It allows the restaurant to appeal to a wide audience without losing its identity.

The Real Test: Can It Sustain the Momentum?

Every new restaurant faces the same challenge: maintaining early success over time.

The excitement of a new opening can drive initial traffic, but long-term success depends on consistency, service, and adaptability.

For Costello’s, the foundation is strong.

But moving forward, a few things will matter:

Maintaining food quality during busy periods

Ensuring service remains consistent as volume increases

Continuing to build brand awareness in the local market

If those elements stay in place, there’s no reason this restaurant can’t become a long-term staple in Florissant.

Why This Restaurant Matters More Than You Think

Costello’s is more than just another pizza shop.

It represents something larger—what the restaurant industry needs more of right now.

Locally owned, independently operated businesses that focus on quality, value, and community.

In an environment where large chains dominate and many independent restaurants struggle, success stories like this are important.

They show that there is still room for well-executed, neighborhood-focused concepts to thrive.

And customers are responding.

Final Verdict: A Strong Start With Real Potential

Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs is off to one of the strongest starts you’ll see from a new restaurant.

It combines:

High-quality, scratch-made food

A unique and memorable location

Competitive pricing

Outstanding early customer feedback

That’s a powerful combination.

If the restaurant can maintain its current level of execution, it has the potential to become one of the go-to dining spots in North County.

Should You Try It?

If you’re anywhere near Florissant, the answer is simple: yes.

Whether you’re looking for a reliable pizza place, a solid sandwich shop, or just a new local restaurant to support, Costello’s is worth your attention.

And based on early reviews, you won’t be the only one showing up.

High CTR Summary: Why Costello’s Is Winning Over Customers

Costello’s Pizzeria & Subs isn’t just another new restaurant—it’s a reminder of what makes local dining special.

Strong food, fair pricing, and a genuine connection to the community are driving its rapid rise.

In a crowded restaurant market, that combination stands out.

And right now, it’s working.

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