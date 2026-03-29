Why Every Restaurant Needs a Mobile App—and Why Pairing It with eOrderSTL Is a Smart Business Move

Restaurants without mobile apps are losing customers, revenue, and control of their brand.

Mobile ordering has become the dominant way consumers interact with restaurants today.

Pairing a custom mobile app with eOrderSTL gives restaurants a powerful, local, profit-driven advantage.

The Shift: Restaurants Are No Longer Just Physical Locations

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The restaurant industry has undergone a massive transformation over the past decade. What was once a business driven by foot traffic is now heavily influenced by digital convenience, speed, and accessibility. Today’s customers expect to interact with restaurants through their smartphones—whether browsing menus, placing orders, or earning rewards.

Mobile apps are no longer a luxury or a “nice to have.” They are becoming the backbone of modern restaurant operations.

Research shows that over 60% of restaurant orders now come through mobile apps, making them one of the most critical customer touchpoints in the industry.

If your restaurant does not have a mobile app, you are already behind.

The Power of Mobile Apps in the Restaurant Industry

1. Mobile Apps Drive More Orders and Revenue

One of the most compelling reasons to invest in a mobile app is simple: it increases sales.

Customers who use mobile apps order more frequently and spend more money. Studies show:

Mobile orders can account for 14% or more of total restaurant revenue

Customers ordering via apps visit restaurants 67% more often

Some restaurants report over half of total sales coming from mobile orders

Even more importantly, mobile apps encourage repeat business. In fact, restaurants with apps have seen reorder rates increase by over 100%.

That’s not just growth—that’s transformation.

2. Customers Expect Mobile Ordering

Consumer behavior has permanently shifted toward convenience and digital access.

57% of adults use mobile ordering regularly

70% of customers say they would use a smartphone app to order food

A majority of customers now prefer ordering directly through a restaurant’s app or website instead of third-party platforms

In today’s environment, not offering mobile ordering is the equivalent of being closed to a large segment of your market.

3. Mobile Apps Increase Customer Loyalty

Mobile apps are one of the most powerful tools for building long-term customer relationships.

Unlike third-party delivery apps, your mobile app is yours. That means:

You control the customer experience

You own the customer data

You can build loyalty programs directly

Apps allow restaurants to implement:

Rewards programs

Personalized promotions

Push notifications for repeat visits

Customers using mobile apps are more engaged and more likely to return. Many even order 30–40% more frequently via apps compared to websites.

4. Mobile Apps Reduce Costs and Increase Profit Margins

Third-party delivery platforms can take a significant percentage of each order, cutting deeply into already tight restaurant margins.

Mobile apps change that equation.

By using a direct ordering solution:

Restaurants can avoid high third-party commission fees

Save up to 50% per order in some cases

Maintain control over pricing and promotions

This is one of the most overlooked benefits. Increasing revenue is important—but keeping more of it is even more important.

5. Better Order Accuracy and Operational Efficiency

Mistakes in orders cost money, time, and customer trust.

Mobile apps eliminate many of these issues by allowing customers to input their own orders directly. This results in:

Fewer errors

Faster service

Smoother kitchen operations

Digital ordering also reduces bottlenecks during peak hours and improves workflow efficiency.

6. Data Is the New Competitive Advantage

Every mobile app generates valuable data:

What customers order

When they order

How often they return

What promotions work

This data allows restaurants to:

Optimize menus

Run targeted marketing campaigns

Increase average ticket size

Instead of guessing, restaurant owners can make decisions based on real customer behavior.

Why eOrderSTL + Mobile Apps Is a Game-Changer

While mobile apps are powerful on their own, combining them with a platform like eOrderSTL creates a complete ecosystem designed specifically for restaurant success.

1. Local Focus, Real Results

Unlike national third-party platforms, eOrderSTL is built with a local-first strategy.

That means:

Local marketing support

Local customer targeting

A focus on helping independent restaurants compete

This aligns perfectly with a custom mobile app, which becomes your direct connection to your customers.

2. Integrated Ordering + Marketing Power

A mobile app built through St. Louis Media and powered by eOrderSTL offers more than just ordering.

It becomes a full marketing engine:

Push notifications to drive repeat business

SMS and email integration

SEO-friendly ordering systems

Customer retention tools

Instead of relying on expensive ads or third-party platforms, you now own your marketing channel.

3. Ownership of Customer Data

This is one of the biggest advantages.

Third-party platforms:

Keep customer data

Market competing restaurants to your customers

With eOrderSTL + your mobile app:

You own the data

You control the relationship

You build long-term loyalty

This is how successful restaurants grow sustainably.

4. Seamless Integration with Restaurant Operations

Modern mobile apps integrate directly with:

POS systems

Kitchen printers

Inventory tracking

Payment processing

This creates a smooth workflow where orders move directly from the customer to the kitchen without friction.

5. Built for Growth

A mobile app is not just a tool—it’s a growth platform.

With eOrderSTL and St. Louis Media, restaurants can:

Expand delivery reach

Launch catering programs

Promote specials instantly

Scale without adding labor

This is especially important in today’s environment, where labor costs and competition are rising.

Why St. Louis Media Is Leading This Movement

St. Louis Media has positioned itself as a technology and marketing partner for restaurants—not just a service provider.

By offering:

Custom mobile app development

Integration with eOrderSTL

SEO and digital marketing

SMS and email campaigns

They provide a complete solution that most restaurants simply don’t have access to.

This is not just about building an app—it’s about building a digital infrastructure for growth.

The Risk of Doing Nothing

Restaurants that delay adopting mobile apps face serious risks:

Losing customers to competitors with better technology

Paying high commissions to third-party platforms

Missing out on valuable customer data

Falling behind in digital marketing

The industry is moving fast. Digital ordering has already grown significantly faster than traditional dine-in models and continues to expand rapidly.

Doing nothing is no longer a safe option.

The Bottom Line: Mobile Apps Are the Future of Restaurants

Mobile apps are not a trend—they are the future of the restaurant industry.

They provide:

More revenue

Higher customer loyalty

Lower costs

Better operational efficiency

Direct customer relationships

When combined with a platform like eOrderSTL and developed by St. Louis Media, they become even more powerful.

Final Thoughts

Restaurants today face a simple choice:

Adapt to the digital-first world—or get left behind.

A custom mobile app is one of the smartest investments a restaurant can make. It puts control back in the hands of the owner, strengthens customer relationships, and creates a scalable path for growth.

For restaurants in the St. Louis region and beyond, pairing a mobile app with eOrderSTL and leveraging the expertise of St. Louis Media is not just smart—it’s a strategic advantage.

The future of dining is mobile. The question is: will your restaurant be part of it?

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