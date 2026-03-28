Oldest Restaurants in St. Louis: Beffa’s, Piccadilly at Manhattan, and Chili Mac’s Define a Century of Dining Tradition

St. Louis is home to some of the oldest restaurants in America, each with a story rooted in resilience and community.

Beffa’s, The Piccadilly at Manhattan, and Chili Mac’s Diner represent more than a century of local dining history.

Understanding their timelines reveals how “oldest” can mean different things depending on whether they are continuously operating or on their founding date.

A City Built on Culinary Legacy

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) St. Louis has long been recognized as a city with deep culinary roots, shaped by immigration, working-class neighborhoods, and a strong tradition of independent restaurants. Unlike cities dominated by chains, St. Louis still celebrates establishments that have stood the test of time.

Among these, three names consistently rise to the top when discussing the oldest restaurants in the region: Beffa’s Bar & Restaurant, The Piccadilly at Manhattan, and Chili Mac’s Diner.

Each represents a different chapter in the city’s history, and together they tell a broader story about endurance, adaptation, and identity.

Understanding What “Oldest” Really Means

The term “oldest restaurant” is often used loosely, but in reality, it can be interpreted in multiple ways. Some define it by the earliest founding date, while others consider continuous operation without interruption to be the defining factor.

In St. Louis, this distinction matters.

Beffa’s Bar & Restaurant traces its origins back to 1898 , making it the earliest-founded of the three.

traces its origins back to , making it the earliest-founded of the three. The Piccadilly at Manhattan dates to 1901 and is widely regarded as the oldest continuously operating restaurant still serving customers today.

dates to and is widely regarded as the oldest continuously operating restaurant still serving customers today. Chili Mac’s Diner began around 1904, earning its place as one of the city’s longest-running diners.

This layered interpretation adds depth to the conversation and highlights how history is preserved differently across establishments.

Beffa’s Bar & Restaurant: The Oldest Roots in St. Louis

Beffa’s holds the distinction of having the earliest origin story among the group. Established in the late 19th century, it began as a neighborhood saloon and evolved alongside the city itself.

Over the decades, Beffa’s has adapted to major historical changes, including Prohibition, shifting from a bar-centric business to one that incorporated food service. It became known as a reliable gathering place where locals could enjoy simple meals and drinks in a relaxed setting.

However, Beffa’s story is not without interruption. After operating for more than a century, the original establishment closed in 2011. Its later revival in Midtown brought the name back to life, but it also introduced a key distinction: while the brand continues, its operations have not been entirely continuous.

Even so, Beffa’s remains a powerful symbol of longevity and heritage in St. Louis dining.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan: A Case for Continuous Tradition

For those who define “oldest” by uninterrupted service, The Piccadilly at Manhattan stands out.

Opened in the early 20th century, Piccadilly has maintained a remarkably consistent presence in St. Louis. Known for its classic American fare and old-school atmosphere, it has remained a fixture for generations of diners.

What sets Piccadilly apart is not just its age, but its continuity. It has weathered economic downturns, cultural shifts, and changes in dining trends without losing its identity.

Its reputation as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in St. Louis gives it a unique place in the city’s culinary hierarchy. For many, this distinction carries more weight than the original founding date.

Chili Mac’s Diner: A Downtown Staple Since 1904

Chili Mac’s Diner adds another dimension to the conversation. Established in the early 1900s, it has built a reputation as one of the most recognizable diners in downtown St. Louis.

Known for its classic diner fare and round-the-clock service in its earlier years, Chili Mac’s has long been a go-to spot for workers, late-night crowds, and visitors looking for a straightforward, satisfying meal.

Its longevity speaks to the enduring appeal of diner culture—simple food, quick service, and a welcoming atmosphere.

While it may not claim the earliest founding date or the strongest case for continuous operation, Chili Mac’s remains an essential part of the city’s dining history.

A Shared Legacy of Adaptation

What connects these three establishments is not just their age, but their ability to adapt.

Restaurants that survive for decades—let alone more than a century—must evolve with their communities. They must adjust menus, update operations, and respond to changing customer expectations.

Beffa’s adapted through reinvention and revival.

Piccadilly maintained consistency while quietly evolving.

Chili Mac’s embraced the timeless appeal of diner culture.

Each approach reflects a different strategy for survival, yet all have contributed to their longevity.

Why These Restaurants Still Matter Today

In a rapidly changing restaurant industry, where new concepts frequently replace older ones, establishments like Beffa’s, Piccadilly, and Chili Mac’s provide a sense of continuity.

They offer more than food—they offer connection.

For longtime residents, they serve as reminders of the city’s past. For new visitors, they provide an introduction to St. Louis traditions that modern chains cannot replicate.

Their presence also highlights the importance of supporting local businesses that have contributed to the community over generations.

Ranking the Oldest Restaurants in St. Louis

Based on available historical timelines, a clear structure emerges:

By Founding Date:

Beffa’s Bar & Restaurant – 1898 The Piccadilly at Manhattan – 1901 Chili Mac’s Diner – 1904

By Continuous Operation:

The Piccadilly at Manhattan Chili Mac’s Diner Beffa’s Bar & Restaurant (due to closure and later revival)

This distinction allows for a more accurate understanding of each restaurant’s place in St. Louis history.

The Future of Historic Restaurants in St. Louis

Looking ahead, the survival of historic restaurants depends on a combination of community support, strong management, and staying relevant.

While history provides a foundation, it does not guarantee success. Today’s diners expect quality, consistency, and value, regardless of a restaurant’s legacy.

For Beffa’s, Piccadilly, and Chili Mac’s, the challenge will be balancing tradition with innovation—preserving what makes them special while continuing to meet modern expectations.

Final Thoughts

St. Louis is fortunate to have a dining scene that honors its past while embracing the future. Beffa’s Bar & Restaurant, The Piccadilly at Manhattan, and Chili Mac’s Diner each represent a different interpretation of what it means to be the “oldest.”

Whether defined by founding date or continuous operation, these establishments share a common achievement: they have endured.

In doing so, they have become more than restaurants—they are living pieces of St. Louis history, still serving the community more than a century after their beginnings.

If anyone has conflicting information, please reach out to us at Marty@STLMedia.Agency, and we will be happy to consider any updates. We want accurate information regarding this topic. We are open to any and all information we can obtain.

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