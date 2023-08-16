Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Announces Sunday Brunch Buffet – August 20

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon announces its Sunday Brunch Buffet Menu items for August 20, 2023.

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has released its Sunday Brunch Buffet Menu for this upcoming Sunday, August 20, 2023.

They have been offering the Sunday Brunch Buffet for several weeks, and it has been a big success, according to Sasi Ongartutthikuo, the owner. She has owned her Thai Kitchen family-owned chain for more than 20 years, with the first location opening in 1999 in Maryland Heights, MO.

Ongartsutthikul recently announced that she would return to the Maryland Heights neighborhood with a new Thai restaurant called Thai Mama. While it is a new name, it is still the same great menu and service that has popularized her restaurant chain for over twenty years.

Recently, she opened a new Thai Kitchen location at 2360 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis. It is inside the ghost kitchen concept, “The Hill Food Co.”

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Sunday Brunch Buffet Menu for August 20, 2023, is as follows:

Bacon

Sausage

Fried Eggs

Pad Thai

Pad mee

Thai Kitchen Chicken

Spicy Basil Chicken

Panang Beef

Garlic Fried Rice

Egg Drop Soup

Grilled Pork

Honey Wings – Hot Item

Rangoon

Potstickers

Fried Bananas

Mixed Fruit

Thai Tea

Thai Coffee

Address and phone:

8632 Mexico Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: +1 636-281-2389

Website: LoveThaiSTL

