Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon – Sunday Brunch Buffet – June 25, 2023

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has announced that they will begin offering a Sunday Brunch Buffet Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The buffet costs $24.95, and children ten years old or under eat for $6.95. The hours for the buffet are 11 am to 2 pm.

Customers can order from the regular menu or online.

The O’Fallon location is the only location offering this Sunday Brunch Buffet.

It was announced on their website and then published on STL.News.

Additionally, they announced that they are expanding to St. Louis. They have leased space at CloudKitchens, a ghost kitchen concept that houses up to 25 commercial kitchens. The facility does not offer a dine-in area. It is designed to provide pickup and delivery only, utilizing delivery by third-party providers such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber. They expect to be open sometime in July 2023.

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon address & phone:

8632 Mexico Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: +1 636-281-2389

Email: ThaiKitchenOFallon@gmail.com