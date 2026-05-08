Every Restaurant Should Control Its Customer Relationship — Why Mobile Apps Are Becoming Essential in the Delivery Era

Restaurants relying only on third-party delivery apps risk losing control of their customer relationships.

Mobile apps allow restaurants to capture valuable customer data and build direct marketing channels.

Owning customer information is quickly becoming the key to long-term profitability in the restaurant industry.

The Shift in How Customers Order Food

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Over the past decade, the restaurant industry has undergone a major transformation. Online ordering and delivery platforms have reshaped how customers discover, select, and purchase meals. What once required a phone call or in-person visit is now handled through a few taps on a smartphone.

While this shift has created convenience for customers and new revenue streams for restaurants, it has also introduced a structural problem that many operators are only beginning to understand fully: the loss of direct customer relationships.

Restaurants today often rely heavily on third-party marketplaces to generate orders. These platforms act as intermediaries, connecting restaurants with customers while managing logistics like ordering, payment processing, and delivery coordination. On the surface, it appears to be a win-win.

However, beneath that convenience lies a critical tradeoff.

The Hidden Cost of Third-Party Dependency

Third-party platforms provide exposure, but they also create dependency. Restaurants gain access to large audiences, but in exchange, they give up control over one of their most valuable assets: customer data.

When a customer places an order through a third-party platform, the restaurant typically does not receive full access to that customer’s contact information. Email addresses, phone numbers, and behavioral data are often limited or unavailable. This prevents restaurants from building their own marketing databases.

The consequences are significant:

Restaurants cannot directly communicate with their customers after the transaction

They lose the ability to promote specials, events, or new menu items

They cannot build long-term loyalty through personalized outreach

They remain dependent on the platform for repeat business

Even more concerning, the platforms themselves retain that customer data. This means they can promote competing restaurants to the same customers who previously ordered from your business.

In effect, restaurants are paying commissions while simultaneously helping build someone else’s customer database.

Why Customer Ownership Matters More Than Ever

In today’s competitive environment, the most successful restaurants are not just those with great food—they are the ones that own and manage their customer relationships.

Customer ownership means having the ability to:

Communicate directly with guests

Track ordering habits and preferences

Build loyalty programs and incentives

Drive repeat business without paying ongoing commissions

A single transaction does not measure a customer’s long-term value, but rather how often they return. Without access to customer data, restaurants are limited in their ability to influence that behavior.

This is where the role of mobile apps becomes increasingly important.

How a Mobile App Changes the Business Model

A branded mobile app allows restaurants to reclaim control over their customer interactions. Instead of relying solely on third-party platforms, restaurants can create a direct channel to connect with their audience.

When customers order through a restaurant’s app:

The restaurant collects essential contact information

Orders are processed without excessive commission fees

The brand fully controls the customer experience

More importantly, the relationship does not end after the order is completed.

Restaurants can follow up with targeted marketing efforts, including:

Text message promotions

Email campaigns

Loyalty rewards and incentives

Push notifications for limited-time offers

This transforms ordering from a one-time transaction into an ongoing engagement strategy.

The Power of Direct Marketing

Marketing is where the true value of customer ownership becomes clear.

Restaurants that control their customer data can build highly effective marketing campaigns that drive repeat business. Instead of waiting for customers to return on their own, they can proactively reach out with timely and relevant offers.

For example:

A slow weekday afternoon can be boosted with a targeted lunch special

Loyal customers can receive exclusive discounts

New menu items can be promoted instantly to an engaged audience

Text messaging, in particular, has emerged as one of the most powerful tools available. With high open rates and immediate visibility, SMS campaigns can generate quick responses and measurable results.

Email marketing adds another layer, allowing for more detailed communication, storytelling, and brand building.

Together, these tools create a marketing engine that the restaurant completely controls.

The Hybrid Strategy: The Best of Both Worlds

It is important to recognize that third-party platforms still play a valuable role. They are powerful tools for customer acquisition and brand exposure, especially for new or growing restaurants.

The most effective strategy is not to abandon these platforms, but to use them strategically.

A hybrid approach works best:

Use third-party platforms to attract new customers Deliver a great experience with each order Encourage customers to order directly next time Transition repeat customers to your mobile app or direct ordering system

This approach allows restaurants to benefit from the reach of large platforms while gradually building their own customer base.

Over time, this reduces reliance on commissions and increases profitability.

Why Mobile Apps Outperform Traditional Websites

Many restaurants already have websites with online ordering capabilities, which is a positive step. However, mobile apps offer additional advantages that make them more effective for long-term engagement.

Unlike websites, mobile apps:

Remain installed on the customer’s device

Provide instant access without searching

Enable push notifications for real-time communication

Create a faster and more seamless ordering experience

Push notifications alone can significantly impact sales. A well-timed message about a special offer or promotion can drive immediate action.

Apps also strengthen brand presence. Being on a customer’s phone reinforces familiarity and encourages repeat use.

The Competitive Advantage of Owning Your Audience

Restaurants that invest in direct customer relationships gain a significant competitive advantage.

Instead of competing solely on price or placement within third-party platforms, they can differentiate themselves through:

Personalized experiences

Consistent communication

Loyalty-driven incentives

Strong brand identity

This leads to higher customer retention and increased lifetime value.

In contrast, restaurants that rely entirely on third-party platforms often find themselves in a constant cycle of competition, where visibility and pricing are controlled externally.

The Future of Restaurant Marketing

As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, the importance of data and direct communication will only increase.

Technology is making it easier than ever for restaurants to build their own ecosystems—combining ordering, marketing, and customer engagement into a unified strategy.

Mobile apps are at the center of this shift.

They are no longer just a luxury for large chains, but an accessible tool for independent restaurants looking to compete in a digital-first world.

Final Thoughts

The statement that every restaurant should have a mobile app is not just about technology—it is about control, ownership, and long-term sustainability.

Restaurants that prioritize customer ownership position themselves for future growth. They reduce dependency on third-party platforms, improve profit margins, and build stronger relationships with their customers.

In a market where competition is increasing and margins are tightening, the ability to communicate directly with your audience is no longer optional—it is essential.

The restaurants that recognize this shift and take action today will be the ones that thrive tomorrow.

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