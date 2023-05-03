Networking Event at Siline’s Restaurant – Ballwin

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar will host a networking event tonight, May 3rd
BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar has announced a networking event for tonight, Wednesday, May 3rd, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. It was reported by STL.News today. Meet CEOs, CFOs, business owners, business professionals, and more.
Siline’s Restaurant is a new restaurant and bar on Manchester Rd in Ballwin, Missouri, across the street from West County Honda.
They offer Caribbean cuisine and a full-service bar with a special drink menu.
Address and phone:
15581 Manchester Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: +1 816-289-3311
Email: KenmarEnterpriseLLC4@gmail.com