Networking Event at Siline’s Restaurant – Ballwin

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar will host a networking event tonight, May 3rd

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar has announced a networking event for tonight, Wednesday, May 3rd, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. It was reported by STL.News today. Meet CEOs, CFOs, business owners, business professionals, and more.

Siline’s Restaurant is a new restaurant and bar on Manchester Rd in Ballwin, Missouri, across the street from West County Honda.

They offer Caribbean cuisine and a full-service bar with a special drink menu.

Address and phone:

15581 Manchester Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: +1 816-289-3311

Email: KenmarEnterpriseLLC4@gmail.com