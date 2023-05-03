Network Event at Siline's Restaurant and Bar - Ballwin

Networking Event at Siline’s Restaurant – Ballwin

Posted on By Editor

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar will host a networking event tonight, May 3rd

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar has announced a networking event for tonight, Wednesday, May 3rd, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.  It was reported by STL.News today.  Meet CEOs, CFOs, business owners, business professionals, and more.

Siline’s Restaurant is a new restaurant and bar on Manchester Rd in Ballwin, Missouri, across the street from West County Honda.

They offer Caribbean cuisine and a full-service bar with a special drink menu.

Address and phone:

15581 Manchester Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: +1 816-289-3311
Email: KenmarEnterpriseLLC4@gmail.com

Press Releases Tags:, , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Jersey Mike's Donates ALL Sales to 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Jersey Mike’s Donates ALL Sales to 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Press Releases
Candicci's Mother's Day Brunch Buffet Candicci’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet Press Releases
Laclede's Landing, St Louis, MO Restaurants on Laclede’s Landing Press Releases