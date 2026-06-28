Wonton King Serves Catering Lunch to the Miami Marlins During Their St. Louis Visit

Wonton King Chinese Restaurant recently prepared a catering lunch for the Miami Marlins during the club’s visit to St. Louis. The order was placed through ezCater, highlighting how locally owned restaurants continue to earn catering business from organizations traveling through the region.

Wonton King Earns Memorable Catering Opportunity During Cardinals Series

ST. LOUIS, MO – June 28, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) — Independent restaurants often measure success one customer at a time, but every so often an opportunity arrives that becomes a memorable milestone. Wonton King Chinese Restaurant recently experienced one of those moments after preparing and serving a catering lunch for the Miami Marlins while the club was in St. Louis to play the St. Louis Cardinals.

The catering order was placed through ezCater, a widely used online catering marketplace that connects restaurants with businesses, organizations, and traveling groups seeking dependable meal solutions. For Wonton King, the order represented another opportunity to do what the restaurant has done for years—prepare fresh Chinese cuisine while delivering dependable service to customers of all sizes.

While the customer happened to be a Major League Baseball club visiting St. Louis, the restaurant approached the order the same way it approaches every catering request: with careful preparation, attention to detail, and a commitment to quality.

For the ownership and staff, however, serving a professional baseball team was a memorable experience and one worthy of recognition.

A Local Restaurant Serving Customers From Across the Country

Restaurants that participate in catering platforms frequently serve customers they may never have the opportunity to meet inside their dining rooms. Traveling businesses, conference organizers, healthcare systems, universities, sports organizations, and corporate offices often use online catering services to coordinate meals in unfamiliar cities.

That was the case when the Miami Marlins selected Wonton King through ezCater while visiting St. Louis.

For locally owned restaurants, these opportunities demonstrate that quality food, dependable preparation, and strong customer reviews can compete with national restaurant chains for significant catering business.

The experience also illustrates how technology has expanded opportunities for independent restaurants. Years ago, visiting organizations often relied on hotel recommendations or familiar national brands. Today, catering marketplaces make it easier for travelers to discover highly rated local restaurants that consistently deliver quality meals.

Every Catering Order Receives the Same Attention

Although serving a Major League Baseball team is a memorable occasion, Wonton King emphasizes that every customer receives the same level of service.

Whether preparing lunch for a family gathering, a medical office, a corporate meeting, a university department, or a visiting sports organization, the restaurant follows the same standards.

Fresh ingredients.

Consistent recipes.

Careful packaging.

Prompt preparation.

Reliable service.

Those principles have helped Wonton King establish a loyal customer base throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The recent catering order provided another opportunity to demonstrate those standards.

Catering Continues to Grow for Independent Restaurants

The restaurant industry has changed dramatically during the past decade.

While dine-in service remains important, catering has become one of the fastest-growing revenue categories for many independent restaurants.

Office meetings.

Training sessions.

Healthcare facilities.

Schools.

Churches.

Community organizations.

Private celebrations.

Athletic teams.

Business conferences.

These are only some of the customers who rely on restaurant catering year-round.

Platforms such as ezCater simplify ordering while helping restaurants reach customers who may otherwise never discover them.

For restaurants willing to maintain consistent food quality and dependable execution, catering creates opportunities that extend far beyond their immediate neighborhoods.

Wonton King’s Reputation Continues to Open Doors

Wonton King has built its reputation through years of serving authentic Chinese cuisine to customers throughout the St. Louis region.

Many guests first discover the restaurant while looking for traditional Chinese favorites, while others return regularly for the restaurant’s popular dim sum service.

Others know Wonton King through its catering.

Business owners frequently recommend the restaurant for office lunches.

Families rely on Wonton King for birthdays and holiday celebrations.

Community organizations order meals for meetings and special events.

Healthcare providers and educational institutions also use restaurant catering throughout the year.

The recent catering order for the Miami Marlins reflects another example of how locally owned restaurants can earn the confidence of organizations seeking dependable food service while traveling.

Why Local Restaurants Matter

Independent restaurants contribute far more than meals.

They create local jobs.

They purchase products and services from nearby suppliers whenever possible.

They generate tax revenue that supports local communities.

They become gathering places where families celebrate milestones, coworkers meet over lunch, and neighbors build relationships.

Every catering order placed with a local restaurant helps support those contributions.

For Wonton King, the opportunity to prepare lunch for a visiting Major League Baseball club was certainly memorable. Still, management says the restaurant remains equally grateful for every customer who chooses to order lunch, dinner, carryout, delivery, or catering throughout the year.

Every order helps sustain locally owned businesses that continue investing in their communities.

A Reflection of St. Louis Hospitality

St. Louis has long been recognized as a welcoming destination for conventions, sporting events, concerts, and business travel.

Thousands of visitors arrive each year for professional sports, collegiate athletics, trade shows, festivals, and meetings.

Those visitors create opportunities for locally owned restaurants across the region.

Many travelers intentionally seek local dining experiences rather than national chains to experience the city’s culinary identity.

Chinese cuisine has long been part of that identity, and restaurants such as Wonton King continue serving both longtime residents and first-time visitors.

When organizations discover local restaurants through catering platforms, they also discover the hospitality that independent operators work hard to provide every day.

Looking Ahead

While serving lunch to the Miami Marlins marks a memorable occasion in the restaurant’s history, Wonton King remains focused on the future.

Management says the restaurant will continue to emphasize fresh ingredients, authentic recipes, attentive customer service, and dependable catering for organizations of all sizes.

Whether preparing meals for a neighborhood family, a local business, a charitable organization, or visitors spending only a few days in St. Louis, the mission remains unchanged.

Deliver quality food.

Treat every customer with appreciation.

Earn repeat business through consistency rather than promises.

Those values have guided Wonton King for years, and they continue to shape every meal leaving the kitchen.

The recent catering order serves as a reminder that independent restaurants can compete successfully on a much larger stage when they consistently deliver quality and professionalism.

For St. Louis diners, it is another example of a locally owned restaurant that represents the region with pride to visitors from across the country.

Source: Wonton King News Blog

Editor’s Note: This article is based on information provided by Wonton King regarding a catering order placed through ezCater while the Miami Marlins were visiting St. Louis. The Miami Marlins are identified solely to report a factual event of public interest.