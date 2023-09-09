Bob’s Birthday Bash has become a St. Louis tradition.
BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The owner of Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar celebrates his birthday every year with his customers, and it has become a tradition in St. Louis County.
Date: September 13, 2023
Time: 6:00 pm – ??
Entertainment: Scott n Karl
Location: Patio
Specials: All Appetizers $7.00
Address, phone, and email:
100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011
Phone: 636-220-8989
Email: Candiccis@gmail.com
