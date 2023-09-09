Bob's Birthday Bash

Bob’s Birthday Bash

Posted on By Editor

Bob’s Birthday Bash has become a St. Louis tradition.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The owner of Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar celebrates his birthday every year with his customers, and it has become a tradition in St. Louis County.

Date: September 13, 2023
Time: 6:00 pm – ??
Entertainment: Scott n Karl
Location: Patio
Specials: All Appetizers $7.00

Address, phone, and email:

100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011
Phone: 636-220-8989
Email: Candiccis@gmail.com

Find us at STL.Directory

STL.News covered this story as well.

Entertainment Tags:, ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Exploring St. Louis's Food Trucks and Street Food Scene Exploring St. Louis’s Food Trucks and Street Food Scene Entertainment
Broadway Oyster Bar - Live Music Schedule - Oct. 6th - 9th Broadway Oyster Bar – Live Music Schedule – Oct. 6th – 9th Entertainment
Music Schedule for Broadway Oyster Bar - July 27 to August 2 Music Schedule for Broadway Oyster Bar – July 27 to August 2 Entertainment