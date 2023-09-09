Bob’s Birthday Bash has become a St. Louis tradition.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The owner of Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar celebrates his birthday every year with his customers, and it has become a tradition in St. Louis County.

Date: September 13, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm – ??

Entertainment: Scott n Karl

Location: Patio

Specials: All Appetizers $7.00

Address, phone, and email:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, MO 63011

Phone: 636-220-8989

Email: Candiccis@gmail.com

Find us at STL.Directory

STL.News covered this story as well.