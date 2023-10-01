Candicci's Restaurant and Bar Live Music

Candicci’s Live Music Schedule for October 2023

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Candicci’s has released its live music schedule for October 2023.  It’s hard to believe October is here, but it is.

Starting this Wednesday, you can enjoy live music, drinks, great food, and an exciting atmosphere at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar.  They have been serving the St. Louis community for more than forty years.

Candicci’s Live Music Schedule for October 2023 is as follows:

  • 10/04 – Wednesday.  The Convertibles (Ron Sallee & Selena)
  • 10/05 – Thursday – Scott’ n Karl
  • 10/06 – Friday – Bryan Foggs-Duo
  • 10/07 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert
  • 10/11 – Wednesday – Scott’ n Karl
  • 10/12 – Thursday – Anita Rosamond & Marty Abdullah
  • 10/13 – Friday – Julie Lynch
  • 10/14 – Saturday.The Convertibles (Ron Sallee & Selena)
  • 10/19 – Thursday – Scott’ n Karl
  • 10/20 – Friday – Larry Byars
  • 10/21 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert
  • 10/25 – Wednesday – Scott’ n Karl
  • 10/26 – Thursday –Anita Rosamond & Marty Abdullah
  • 10/27 – Friday – Matt Gagnepain – 7 pm – 9 pm
  • 10/28 – Saturday – Bill Lynch

Location, phone and email:

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar
100 Holloway Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: 636-220-8989
Email: Candiccis@gmail.com

