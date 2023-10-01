Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar Live Music Schedule for October 2023

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Candicci’s has released its live music schedule for October 2023. It’s hard to believe October is here, but it is.

Starting this Wednesday, you can enjoy live music, drinks, great food, and an exciting atmosphere at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar. They have been serving the St. Louis community for more than forty years.

Candicci’s Live Music Schedule for October 2023 is as follows:

10/04 – Wednesday. The Convertibles (Ron Sallee & Selena)

10/05 – Thursday – Scott’ n Karl

10/06 – Friday – Bryan Foggs-Duo

10/07 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert

10/11 – Wednesday – Scott’ n Karl

10/12 – Thursday – Anita Rosamond & Marty Abdullah

10/13 – Friday – Julie Lynch

10/14 – Saturday.The Convertibles (Ron Sallee & Selena)

10/19 – Thursday – Scott’ n Karl

10/20 – Friday – Larry Byars

10/21 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert

10/25 – Wednesday – Scott’ n Karl

10/26 – Thursday –Anita Rosamond & Marty Abdullah

10/27 – Friday – Matt Gagnepain – 7 pm – 9 pm

10/28 – Saturday – Bill Lynch

Location, phone and email:

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: 636-220-8989

Email: Candiccis@gmail.com