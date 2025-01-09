Graved La Pizza Expanding to St. Charles, MO

La Pizza in University City brings its New York-style pizza to St. Charles, MO.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) La Pizza has become popular in the University City and Clayton, Missouri, neighborhoods. It closes early when it runs out of supplies.

They recently announced opening a location at 340 North Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri. The location will have more seating and offer online ordering with delivery to the community. They hope to open this month, January 2025, but it could be in February 2025. It will feature eOrderSTL, which is owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

For those of you in St. Charles who are unfamiliar with them, it is worth the drive to University City to try them before they open. However, you must call and reserve your pizza. They make 80 pizzas daily and close down when they sell out, which they do most days.

The demand is significant, and Barstool Pizza Review popularized it in a YouTube video published on June 5, 2019. However, they are popular because the pizza is excellent, and the staff is warm and friendly. Em employees who appreciate their customers. I thought those days were gone!

The University City location has been in business since 2003. Although the new location does not have reviews, the existing location will give you an idea of what to expect. We encourage you to visit the existing location to taste this hugely popular product; it is well worth the drive.

The new location housed Talayna’s World Class Pizza.

Both La Pizza locations will be featured members of the St. Louis Restaurant Directory, STL.News, and STL.Directory.

La Pizza – University City online ratings and reviews are as follows as of January 2, 2025 at 9:50 pm:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 750 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 750 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 212 online customer ratings and reviews – 3.3K likes – 3.5K followers – 88% recommend (483 Reviews)

– 4.4 Stars with 212 online customer ratings and reviews – 3.3K likes – 3.5K followers – 88% recommend (483 Reviews) Yelp – 4.4 Stars with 351 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.4 Stars with 351 online customer ratings and reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 22 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Bubbles with 22 online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review