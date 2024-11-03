Enjoy the Traditional Candicci’s Thanksgiving this Year

Candicci’s has become a famous Thanksgiving buffet for generations. You can still enjoy its menu items, also available for takeout.
CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Candicci’s Catering & Express has released its Thanksgiving Takeout Menu for 2024 on its website.
Sadly, the restaurant closed a few months ago due to social and economic challenges. Staffing became difficult, and triple net lease expenses spiraled out of control, making it hard for restaurants to survive. They adapted quickly to the economic and social changes to downsize to fit the current environment.
Candicci’s Thanksgiving Takeout Special for Thanksgiving 2024 is as follows:
Pick an entrees:
- Roasted Turkey
- Slice Ham
Sides:
- Mac n’ Cheese
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
- Green Bean Casserole
- Famous Italian House Salad
NOTE: Choose two options and add additional sides for $8.00 each.
Process:
- Cost $59.99 – serves four people
- Each order includes homemade stuffing and rolls
- The last day to place an order is Monday, November 25, at noon.
- Pickup is Thursday, November 28, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at 14870 Clayton Rd, in Chesterfield, MO.
- To order, please call +1 636-220-8989. Orders via email are not accepted. Payment must be made when the order is placed.