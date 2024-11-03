Enjoy the Traditional Candicci’s Thanksgiving this Year

Candicci’s has become a famous Thanksgiving buffet for generations. You can still enjoy its menu items, also available for takeout.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Candicci’s Catering & Express has released its Thanksgiving Takeout Menu for 2024 on its website.

Sadly, the restaurant closed a few months ago due to social and economic challenges. Staffing became difficult, and triple net lease expenses spiraled out of control, making it hard for restaurants to survive. They adapted quickly to the economic and social changes to downsize to fit the current environment.

Candicci’s Thanksgiving Takeout Special for Thanksgiving 2024 is as follows:

Pick an entrees:

Roasted Turkey

Slice Ham

Sides:

Mac n’ Cheese

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Green Bean Casserole

Famous Italian House Salad

NOTE: Choose two options and add additional sides for $8.00 each.

Process: