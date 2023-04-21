Restaurant Review – Siline’s Restaurant and Bar

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, MO, offers French West Indies and Caribbean food backed by high online reviews.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar is located on Manchester Road in Ballwin, Missouri, offering a unique menu featuring cuisines from French West Indies and the Caribbean.

Pierre Lamour is the owner at 29 years old. He graduated from Westminster College, where he played football, and has a degree in International Business and French Business Translations.

More interestingly, he was born in Gros-Morne, Martinique, but grew up in Haiti, migrating to the U.S. approximately ten years ago. He is a U.S. Citizen and living the American dream of owning his own business.

We typically write and promote restaurants that have served their time making customers happy, with a significant amount of reviews across multiple platforms. Still, this restaurant and the owner attracted our attention, and the menu is unique enough that we feel that consumers need to know about this location.

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar opened in January 2023, so there are not a lot of online reviews to promote, except their Google Rating is 4.9 Stars with 39 online reviews. Up to this point, their digital presence has been low, but that is in the process of being fixed with a new website that is being launched at https://SilinesRestaurant.net. Additionally, they are launching their Yelp page and many other online directory listings to reach more prospective customers.

Nonetheless, a Google Rating of 4.9 Stars with 39 online reviews is nothing to ignore, so we are publishing this review. It is more than a great start and illustrates a high level of ownership pride.

We visited the establishment on Monday, April 18, 2023. Our visit was not planned or announced, but we found the place clean, organized, and stylish. The staff is friendly and appreciates their customers.

They are conveniently located in a strip center across the street from the Honda dealership with significant parking.

It has a spacious bar area with 17 seats for customers to relax and watch the latest news or sports.

The menu is small, but everything is made using the best ingredients with the outcome of a 4.9 Star Google Rating. They will release a newly expanded menu in May 2023.

Pierre’s plans and dreams are to turn this concept into a chain or franchise, knowing that to accomplish his goals, there will be a significant amount of work and risk to overcome. However, having played college football, he is well-equipped to manage the mental discipline to overcome difficult times.

They offer a Siline’s Membership and Siline’s VIP Membership to help offer discounts for dedicated and loyal customers. For a monthly subscription fee, you can get free meals and deep discounts for friends.

$150 – one free meal each week

$250 – two free meals each week, and a friend will receive 50% off their bill

$450 – VIP Membership – one free meal each day and unlimited drinks

They are launching another online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. It is expected to be online before Monday, April 24, 2023

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar offers:

Dine-in

Online Ordering using multiple third-party platforms – DoorDash – GrubHub – Uber Eats

Carryout

Bar – beer, wine, and liquor

Catering

Breakfast is Coming Soon!

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar address, phone & email:

15581 Manchester Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: 816-289-3311

Email: KenmarEnterpriseLLC4@gmail.com

