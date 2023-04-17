Siline’s Restaurant and Bar added to Restaurant Directory

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar has been added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, has been carefully selected to be added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review due to their Google Rating of 4.9 Stars and its unique menu items.

Its menu items are French West Indies and Caribbean Food. Very unique, but according to online reviews, customers love it.

They opened for business in December 2022, so very few reviews have been published thus far, but they are great.

They offer a 17-seat bar that offers beer, wine, and liquors. Additionally, they offer online ordering, dine-in, carry-out, and catering.

Address & phone:

15581 Manchester Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: 816-289-3311

You can view their listings on: