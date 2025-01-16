La Pizza – St. Charles, MO

La Pizza, 340 North Main Street, St. Charles, Missouri, offers the best New York-style pizza to the community. Opening soon!

La Pizza has been serving its popular New York-style pizza to the St. Louis region since 2003. Since opening, they have grabbed the hearts of pizza lovers from across the region and even got the attention of Barstool Pizza Review in 2019, which launched their popularity into outspace.

The first location is at 8137 Delmar Blvd in University City, Missouri. They sell 80 pizzas a day, and then they are done. Limited space with tremendous demand forces this type of limitation on the pizzas.

The second location is in the heart of historic downtown St. Charles, Missouri. Like all downtown buildings, it’s an old, well-preserved building. The owners of La Pizza have also improved the facility to prepare it to serve their award-winning pizzas. Brick sidewalks and streets make the area a historical walk.

After eating there, we can easily understand why it is called “the best New York-style pizza” in the St. Louis region.

It is a family-owned business operated by a father-and-son team that devotes 100% of their time and effort to making it successful and a top priority.

Yes, they sell pizza by the slice. A great option!

Address and phone:

340 Main Street

St. Charles, Missouri 63017

Phone: 636-???-????

