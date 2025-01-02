La Pizza – University City, MO

La Pizza, 8137 Delmar Blvd, University City, Missouri, is one of the St. Louis region’s highest-rated pizza restaurants.

La Pizza, located at 8137 Delmar Blvd. in University City, Missouri, is one of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in the St. Louis region. Although the address is University City, it is close to Clayton, Missouri.

It is a family-owned pizza shop with great employees dedicated to the pizza. All family members are deeply involved to ensure its success.

It was featured on Barstool Pizza Review, which we have included in the video below.

They recently announced the opening of a new location at 340 North Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri. The exact opening date has not been determined, but they expect to open in January 2025. We met with Poli Jr. and his wife, Nicole, today to learn more about the new location, which will be published in a separate article soon.

We apologize to the owners for missing their restaurant. We ate lunch there today, Thursday, January 2, 2025. It is a great pizza that we recommend and will visit frequently.

It is challenging to say it is an excellent pizza because of the Italian influence in the St. Louis region. There are many great Italian restaurants and pizzas, but this one stands out because of the quality, ingredients, and style.

Additionally, they offer pizza by the slice. Great idea!

La Pizza – University City online ratings and reviews are as follows as of January 2, 2025 at 9:50 pm:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 750 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 212 online customer ratings and reviews – 3.3K likes – 3.5K followers – 88% recommend (483 Reviews)

Yelp – 4.4 Stars with 351 online customer ratings and reviews

TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 22 online customer ratings and reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

La Pizza – University City business hours:

Sunday – Closed

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Wednesday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Thursday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

La Pizza address and phone:

8137 Delmar Blvd

University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: 314-725-1230

