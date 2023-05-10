Candicci’s Restaurant – Mothers Day Dinner Buffet

Candicci’s Mother’s Day Dinner Buffet – May 14, 2023, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm
BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, is known for and famous for its Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Buffet. They have served holiday buffets for over forty years in the St. Louis region.
They announced it on their website today.
- Prime Rib – with a creamy horseradish sauce
- Mashed Potato Bar
- Green Bean Casserole
- Raimondo’s Tutto Mare
- Baked Penne Mostaccioli
- Cannelloni
- Roasted Ham
- Seared Salmon with Butter and Capers
- Chefs Chicken Selection
- Variety of Desserts and Pies
Includes Candicci’s All-Time Favorites
- Italian House Salad
- Toasted Ravioli w Marinara
- Pasta Con Broccoli
COST: Adults – $49.99 – Children 8-12 – $9.99
Address and phone:
100 Holloway Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: +1 636-220-8989