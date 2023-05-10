Candicci’s Restaurant – Mothers Day Dinner Buffet

Candicci’s Mother’s Day Dinner Buffet – May 14, 2023, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, is known for and famous for its Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Buffet. They have served holiday buffets for over forty years in the St. Louis region.

They announced it on their website today.

Prime Rib – with a creamy horseradish sauce

Mashed Potato Bar

Green Bean Casserole

Raimondo’s Tutto Mare

Baked Penne Mostaccioli

Cannelloni

Roasted Ham

Seared Salmon with Butter and Capers

Chefs Chicken Selection

Variety of Desserts and Pies

Includes Candicci’s All-Time Favorites

Italian House Salad

Toasted Ravioli w Marinara

Pasta Con Broccoli

COST: Adults – $49.99 – Children 8-12 – $9.99

Address and phone:

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: +1 636-220-8989