Thai Mama Celebration Event in Maryland Heights

A Celebration at Thai Mama this weekend! This new Thai restaurant in Maryland Heights wants to celebrate its accomplishments. In the first two months of operation, Thai Mama received 125 online Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating and recently received its liquor license.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul owns Thai Mama and Thai Kitchen, a.k.a. Thai Kitchen Hospitality Group and Sasi Hospitality Group, which has grown to six locations. Opening this location took longer than expected due to the complex rules and regulations between the county and the city. After a five-month delay, they opened on March 16, 2024, and are thankful for the overwhelming response from the community. Our celebration begins Friday, May 31, 2024, and will run through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The Maryland Heights location operates as Thai Mama because it has a Thai Kitchen that she started in 1999. However, she sold it many years ago and always regretted it. Ongartsutthikul lives in Maryland Heights and wanted to return her Thai cuisine to the community. Therefore, to avoid confusing the public with two Thai Kitchens, she decided to call this new location Thai Mama. Thai Mama is also an ode to her own mother, as the recipes have been passed down from her. Again, the Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights is NOT affiliated with Ongartsutthikul, but she did open it in 1999.

This new location has a significantly different atmosphere from her Thai Kitchen locations. The primary difference is that this location has a full bar area for casual drinks and delicious food. The decor and furnishings also give it an upscale Thai atmosphere while remaining inviting and perfect for casual dining.

Additionally, Thai Mama offers:

Online Ordering

Delivery & Carryout

Dine-In – Upscale Thai Atmosphere

Catering Small or Large Events – A premier caterer on ezCater

Bar Seating offering Wine, Beer, and Spirits

Thai Kitchen locations owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul are as follows:

Florissant, MO – 4.8 Stars on Google with more than 500 online customer reviews

on Google with more than 500 online customer reviews Maryland Heights (this location operates as Thai Mama)

O’Fallon, MO – 4.6 Stars on Google with more than 600 online customer reviews

on Google with more than 600 online customer reviews St. Charles, MO – 4.5 Stars on Google with 285 online customer reviews

on Google with 285 online customer reviews St. Louis, MO – 4.1 Stars on Google with only 9 online customer reviews – this location is pickup & delivery only

on Google with only 9 online customer reviews – this location is pickup & delivery only Wentzville, MO – 4.7 Stars on Google with more than 400 online customer reviews

Please Note: these ratings were accurate as of 7:00 am on May 30, 2024.

This weekend’s celebration at Thai Mama is to celebrate two events:

4.8 Stars on Google – Since opening on March 16, 2024, this location has accumulated 125 online Google Reviews, resulting in a 4.8-star rating, making it one of the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis Metropolitan region in just two months. Liquor License – Thai Mama received its license to offer liquor. Yes, the Bar is open, and there are 50% off drink specials all weekend (from Friday, May 31 through June 2) with rumors of complimentary drinks.

Celebration – Special Menu for this weekend only!

Combo Boat Noodle Soup – beef meatballs, tripe, well-done tendons, and beef slices with noodles and beansprouts in cinnamon-star anise brother. Your choice of noodle, rice noodle, or Japanese ramen noodle – $17.95

– beef meatballs, tripe, well-done tendons, and beef slices with noodles and beansprouts in cinnamon-star anise brother. Your choice of noodle, rice noodle, or Japanese ramen noodle – Beef Boat Noodle Soup – Beef slices with noodles and beansprouts in cinnamon-star anise broth. Your choice of noodle – glass noodle – rice noodle, or Japanese ramen noodle – $15.95

Links: